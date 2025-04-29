Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,265 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,631,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,158,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,199,000 after acquiring an additional 509,016 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,489,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,244,000 after acquiring an additional 73,216 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $675,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 21,191 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLMN. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Baird R W lowered Hillman Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. William Blair lowered Hillman Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HLMN opened at $7.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.32. Hillman Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 94.64 and a beta of 1.67.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $349.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.45 million. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

