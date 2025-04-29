Barclays PLC Buys 10,930 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,930 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Stantec were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STN. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Stantec by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 154,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,066,000 after buying an additional 9,851 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter worth $524,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at $4,180,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Stantec by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 169,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Stantec by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,496,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,970,000 after acquiring an additional 302,979 shares in the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STN opened at $87.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 1.00. Stantec Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.18 and a 12 month high of $90.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.1574 dividend. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Stantec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

