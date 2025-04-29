Barclays PLC Buys 1,145 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.07% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSGS. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 99,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 18.6% in the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Price Performance

Shares of MSGS opened at $195.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 82.57 and a beta of 0.81. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1-year low of $173.26 and a 1-year high of $237.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $357.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.68 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 5.33%. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Monday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

View Our Latest Analysis on MSGS

Insider Activity at Madison Square Garden Sports

In related news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 31,825 shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.92, for a total transaction of $6,044,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,022.24. This trade represents a 86.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.