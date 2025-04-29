Barclays PLC Buys 2,754 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Materion were worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTRN. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Materion in the 4th quarter valued at $10,399,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Materion in the 4th quarter worth about $5,037,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,264,000 after buying an additional 42,414 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 473,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,830,000 after buying an additional 30,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,523,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,488,000 after buying an additional 25,888 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.24, for a total transaction of $81,498.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,343.68. This represents a 5.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Materion stock opened at $82.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.95. Materion Co. has a twelve month low of $69.10 and a twelve month high of $123.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 284.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. Materion had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $436.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 186.21%.

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

