Barclays PLC Buys 2,765 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.18% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IIPR. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth $42,006,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,635,000. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 370.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 108,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after acquiring an additional 85,244 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,233,000 after acquiring an additional 77,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,794,000. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Trading Up 0.4 %

IIPR opened at $53.80 on Tuesday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $138.35. The company has a quick ratio of 11.53, a current ratio of 14.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.20 and a 200-day moving average of $82.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.59.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.22. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 52.40% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $76.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Compass Point reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.67.

Insider Transactions at Innovative Industrial Properties

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director David Stecher sold 7,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total value of $536,109.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,960.30. This trade represents a 84.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

