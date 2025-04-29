Barclays PLC Buys 3,792 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Mercury General alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,670,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $243,983,000 after buying an additional 165,629 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 304,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,276,000 after purchasing an additional 148,301 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 233.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,863,000 after purchasing an additional 93,283 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 274.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 117,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after purchasing an additional 86,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mercury General during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,651,000. Institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Mercury General from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Mercury General Stock Performance

Shares of MCY opened at $54.94 on Tuesday. Mercury General Co. has a 12 month low of $44.19 and a 12 month high of $80.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.84. Mercury General had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 22.54%. Research analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercury General Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.03%.

Mercury General Profile

(Free Report)

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.