Barclays PLC Cuts Position in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SiriusPoint alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 742.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 14,087.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at SiriusPoint

In related news, Director Daniel S. Loeb sold 4,106,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $56,301,911.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,428,008 shares in the company, valued at $129,257,989.68. The trade was a 30.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SiriusPoint in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. DOWLING & PARTN upgraded SiriusPoint from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPNT

SiriusPoint Price Performance

Shares of SPNT opened at $16.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average of $15.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $17.99.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.49). SiriusPoint had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $612.80 million for the quarter.

SiriusPoint Profile

(Free Report)

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.