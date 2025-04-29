Barclays PLC Grows Holdings in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) by 648.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 100,650 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Olympic Steel were worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZEUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Olympic Steel by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after buying an additional 123,632 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 25,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 60,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $31.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.77 and a 200 day moving average of $35.12. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $67.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.42 million, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.50.

Olympic Steel ( NASDAQ:ZEUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $418.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Olympic Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Olympic Steel from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

