Barclays PLC Grows Position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,193 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.38% of Deluxe worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Deluxe alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DLX. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the fourth quarter worth $220,326,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the fourth quarter worth $3,210,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 596,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,486,000 after buying an additional 118,300 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 408,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,218,000 after buying an additional 103,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 76,957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLX. Sidoti raised shares of Deluxe to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Insider Transactions at Deluxe

In other Deluxe news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy purchased 3,926 shares of Deluxe stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.45 per share, with a total value of $64,582.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,488,398.95. This trade represents a 1.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE DLX opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.58. Deluxe Co. has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.99 million, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.41.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.05). Deluxe had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 21.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deluxe Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Deluxe Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.69%.

Deluxe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.