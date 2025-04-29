Barclays PLC Has $3.24 Million Holdings in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 458,121 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 29,700 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNY. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,784 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 57,506 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,817 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,067 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 166,738 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Kearny Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Kearny Financial stock opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.05. Kearny Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Kearny Financial had a negative net margin of 20.05% and a positive return on equity of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $38.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.71 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 7th. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is -38.60%.

In other news, Director Melvina Wong-Zaza bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.23 per share, for a total transaction of $36,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,078.05. This trade represents a 22.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

