Barclays PLC Has $3.27 Million Holdings in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Xometry were worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XMTR. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xometry by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xometry

In related news, Director Emily Rollins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $41,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,576.36. This represents a 11.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 27,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $733,255.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,824,762. This trade represents a 9.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,889 over the last three months. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xometry Trading Up 6.4 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of Xometry stock opened at $26.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 0.72. Xometry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.08 and a 52-week high of $45.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.76.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XMTR shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Xometry in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Xometry from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Xometry from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Xometry from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Xometry from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xometry has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

