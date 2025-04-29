Barclays PLC Has $3.33 Million Stock Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 413,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 296,112 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,726,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,439,000 after buying an additional 296,181 shares during the period. Shah Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 11,148,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,637,000 after buying an additional 1,333,305 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Novavax by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,657,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,415,000 after purchasing an additional 155,206 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Novavax by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,365,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,978,000 after purchasing an additional 39,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in Novavax by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,358,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Stock Performance

NVAX opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 3.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average of $8.28. Novavax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $23.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $88.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.44) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Novavax to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Novavax in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

