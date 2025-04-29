Barclays PLC Has $3.36 Million Stock Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 57.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,057 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,442,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,332,000 after purchasing an additional 101,151 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,546,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,141,000 after purchasing an additional 511,905 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,370,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,752,000 after purchasing an additional 532,644 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 929,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $91,536,000.

Insider Activity

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total value of $124,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,755.81. This represents a 2.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total value of $311,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,757 shares in the company, valued at $2,838,708.18. The trade was a 9.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $121.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.88 and its 200-day moving average is $119.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 1.31. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.59 and a 52 week high of $141.90.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.03). Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Equities research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $127.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.67.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

