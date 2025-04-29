Barclays PLC Has $3.37 Million Stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,177 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.26% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALEX. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 25,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 158,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,773 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after buying an additional 40,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 457,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after buying an additional 9,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

ALEX stock opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.99. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.03.

Alexander & Baldwin ( NYSE:ALEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $62.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is 105.88%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Commercial Real Estate and Land Operations segments. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, and in-house leasing and property management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy landholdings, assets, and liabilities subject to the company’s simplification and monetization effort.

