Barclays PLC Has $3.40 Million Holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.17% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 111,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after buying an additional 8,765 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 756.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, insider Thomas N. Schmitt sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $327,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,876.32. This trade represents a 61.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total value of $50,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,155.08. This represents a 57.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,132 shares of company stock valued at $620,476 in the last quarter. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SKWD opened at $52.99 on Tuesday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.42 and a 1-year high of $56.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.63.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.56 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SKWD has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

