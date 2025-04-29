Barclays PLC Has $3.41 Million Holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 193,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,349 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in International Game Technology by 782.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in International Game Technology by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in International Game Technology by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology Stock Performance

Shares of IGT opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.63 and its 200-day moving average is $17.92. International Game Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $13.81 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.10). International Game Technology had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $651.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

International Game Technology Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

Featured Articles

