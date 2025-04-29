Barclays PLC Has $3.42 Million Stock Position in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) by 307.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 56,109 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.55% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBW. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 396.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 129,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,976,000 after buying an additional 103,656 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,289,000 after buying an additional 78,629 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 291,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,443,000 after buying an additional 61,111 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 431,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,876,000 after buying an additional 55,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter valued at $2,241,000. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Performance

NYSE BBW opened at $34.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.25. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $48.23. The stock has a market cap of $458.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 38.35%. The business had revenue of $150.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.53 million. Research analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Build-A-Bear Workshop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.10%.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Profile

(Free Report)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.