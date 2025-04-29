Barclays PLC Has $3.44 Million Holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,692 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,942,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,194,000 after buying an additional 359,083 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 223,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,812,000 after buying an additional 21,430 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 50,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HMN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Up 2.4 %

HMN opened at $41.67 on Tuesday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.81 and a fifty-two week high of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.17 and a 200-day moving average of $40.07.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.58. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 56.45%.

Insider Transactions at Horace Mann Educators

In other news, Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 2,816 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $120,693.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,738.98. The trade was a 17.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 5,000 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $215,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,808,233.59. This trade represents a 1.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,816 shares of company stock valued at $485,624. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

