Barclays PLC Has $3.54 Million Holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LZB. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 321.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 311,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,575,000 after buying an additional 237,578 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter valued at $5,786,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 338.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 163,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after buying an additional 126,371 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 347,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after buying an additional 95,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,719,000 after purchasing an additional 84,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:LZB opened at $39.34 on Tuesday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $48.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.28.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $521.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.47 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 12.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.24%.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

