Barclays PLC Has $3.55 Million Position in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS)

Barclays PLC lessened its position in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) by 82.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296,929 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.11% of United Parks & Resorts worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRKS. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 267.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000.

United Parks & Resorts Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of United Parks & Resorts stock opened at $43.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.61. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $60.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PRKS. UBS Group began coverage on United Parks & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Macquarie cut their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Guggenheim upped their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Insider Transactions at United Parks & Resorts

In related news, insider Byron Surrett sold 7,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $342,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,345. This trade represents a 38.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

United Parks & Resorts Profile

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

