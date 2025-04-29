Barclays PLC Has $3.63 Million Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 311,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,837 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 10.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NTLA opened at $8.48 on Tuesday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $28.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.70. The firm has a market cap of $877.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $55.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $91.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.68.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

