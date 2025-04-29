Barclays PLC Has $3.71 Million Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,600 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KRC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kilroy Realty from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kilroy Realty from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.82.

NYSE KRC opened at $32.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.04. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $43.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 18.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 122.03%.

In related news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 6,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $208,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,013,486.56. The trade was a 6.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Angela M. Aman bought 2,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,153.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,153.65. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

