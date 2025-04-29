Barclays PLC Increases Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,969 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 213.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 183.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QSR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Argus raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Duncan Fulton sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.66, for a total value of $1,778,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,822 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,590.52. This trade represents a 44.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sami A. Siddiqui sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $851,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,023,731.36. This trade represents a 5.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,716 shares of company stock worth $17,740,281 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:QSR opened at $63.68 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.71 and a 12 month high of $77.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.29). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 28.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.99%.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

See Also

