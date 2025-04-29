Barclays PLC Increases Stake in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,226 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.20% of City worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get City alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in City by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in City by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in City by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in City by 781.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in City by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of City from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th.

City Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $116.75 on Tuesday. City Holding has a fifty-two week low of $99.63 and a fifty-two week high of $137.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.17.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $74.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.28 million. City had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 16.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

City Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other City news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $66,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,400. This trade represents a 5.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Fairchilds sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $60,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,014 shares in the company, valued at $122,187. This represents a 33.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,226 shares of company stock worth $147,200 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

City Profile

(Free Report)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.