Barclays PLC Increases Stake in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.08% of Nelnet worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after purchasing an additional 15,445 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 16,773.6% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 482,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 479,389 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 24,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 17,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,423,000 after purchasing an additional 40,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Nelnet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NNI opened at $106.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 0.88. Nelnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.69 and a 52 week high of $127.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.19. The company has a current ratio of 31.47, a quick ratio of 31.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $401.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.00 million. Nelnet had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 3.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nelnet, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nelnet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

About Nelnet

(Free Report)

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

