Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,729 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.18% of Hilltop worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hilltop in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 827.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. 57.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilltop Price Performance

Hilltop stock opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $35.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.45.

Hilltop Announces Dividend

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $318.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.68 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 5.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Hilltop from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Hilltop from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Further Reading

