Barclays PLC Lowers Position in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.22% of Vital Farms worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VITL. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 160.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vital Farms during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vital Farms during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vital Farms stock opened at $33.64 on Tuesday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $48.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.32.

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Vital Farms had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $165.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.32 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VITL. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Friday, February 28th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Vital Farms from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Vital Farms from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

In other news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 45,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total value of $1,520,227.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,736 shares in the company, valued at $23,708,865.84. This trade represents a 6.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,970,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,362,419.40. This represents a 0.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,124 shares of company stock worth $3,019,308 in the last 90 days. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

