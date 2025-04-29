Barclays PLC Purchases 10,153 Shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,153 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.18% of OPENLANE worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KAR. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of OPENLANE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,793,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of OPENLANE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,007,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of OPENLANE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,822,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OPENLANE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,115,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 306,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 166,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KAR. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of OPENLANE in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of OPENLANE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of OPENLANE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of OPENLANE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OPENLANE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

OPENLANE Price Performance

KAR stock opened at $18.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.38. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $22.47.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.64 million. OPENLANE had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 9.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

OPENLANE Profile

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

