Barclays PLC Purchases 1,185 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,304 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.22% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 395 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,774 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on Virtus Investment Partners and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $216.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $211.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $220.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Virtus Investment Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.25.

NASDAQ VRTS opened at $154.42 on Tuesday. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $142.18 and a one year high of $252.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.33 and a 200 day moving average of $201.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 11.86 and a current ratio of 11.86.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The closed-end fund reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.05. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $217.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 27.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 53.41%.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

