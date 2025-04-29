Barclays PLC Purchases 1,556 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.22% of Tennant worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 668.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tennant during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Tennant by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Tennant in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tennant in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Barb Balinski sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total value of $148,383.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,262.18. This trade represents a 12.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Zay sold 7,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total value of $617,701.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,936.60. This trade represents a 21.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNC stock opened at $72.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.97. Tennant has a 52 week low of $67.57 and a 52 week high of $117.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.69.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. Tennant had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $328.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tennant will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Tennant announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 13th that allows the company to repurchase 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Tennant’s payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tennant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

