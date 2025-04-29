Barclays PLC Purchases 17,053 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,053 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Kforce were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 758,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,033,000 after acquiring an additional 39,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 422,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,980,000 after acquiring an additional 117,231 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 297,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,846,000 after acquiring an additional 79,100 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,437,000 after acquiring an additional 19,220 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kforce Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC opened at $42.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.74 and a 200 day moving average of $53.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.76. Kforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.07 and a 12-month high of $71.48.

Kforce Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Kforce’s payout ratio is 58.21%.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Kforce from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.

Kforce Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

