Barclays PLC Purchases 1,797 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Barclays PLC raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.17% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 234.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.14.

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $91.54 on Tuesday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.44 and a 52 week high of $109.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 50.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.99 million. Research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 2,009 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $164,979.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,915.68. The trade was a 26.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

