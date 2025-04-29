Barclays PLC Purchases 26,785 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,785 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other QuinStreet news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $250,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,836,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,955,585.08. This represents a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 8,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $194,846.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 337,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,269.28. This represents a 2.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QNST opened at $17.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.47. QuinStreet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $26.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.00 and a beta of 0.91.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.21). QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. As a group, analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

QNST has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QuinStreet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

