Barclays PLC Raises Position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,092 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Everi were worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Everi by 6.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Everi by 12.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,059 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Everi by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Everi by 773.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 80,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Everi

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 7,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $100,668.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,615.20. This trade represents a 8.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,428.75. This trade represents a 34.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Everi Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE EVRI opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average is $13.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.34 and a beta of 1.57.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everi presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Everi Profile

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

