Barclays PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 132.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,324 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Global-E Online were worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Global-E Online during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,875,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Global-E Online by 5,939.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 636,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,703,000 after buying an additional 625,855 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Global-E Online by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,846,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,979,000 after buying an additional 533,675 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Global-E Online by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 788,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,619,000 after buying an additional 440,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Global-E Online during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLBE opened at $35.76 on Tuesday. Global-E Online Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.64 and a 12 month high of $63.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -81.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.00.

Global-E Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $262.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.96 million. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 8.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global-E Online Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GLBE shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Global-E Online from $62.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Global-E Online from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on Global-E Online from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Global-E Online from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Global-E Online from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

