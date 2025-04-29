Barclays PLC Sells 109,544 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,544 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 642.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 113,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 98,335 shares during the last quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,261,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 174,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 86,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $825,000. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Stock Down 1.0 %

FLO stock opened at $17.68 on Tuesday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FLO

About Flowers Foods

(Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.