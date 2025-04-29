Barclays PLC Sells 2,059,741 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 98.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,059,741 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.08% of Euronet Worldwide worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total transaction of $9,565,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,418,966 shares in the company, valued at $142,875,686.54. The trade was a 6.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $98.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.18. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.24 and a fifty-two week high of $117.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.21 and a 200-day moving average of $101.07.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.13. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $915.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on EEFT. StockNews.com lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.57.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

