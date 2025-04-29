Barclays PLC Sells 2,854 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,854 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Ubiquiti news, CAO Kevin Radigan sold 1,000 shares of Ubiquiti stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.99, for a total transaction of $347,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,407.16. The trade was a 28.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 93.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UI opened at $319.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.96. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36 and a beta of 1.31. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.99 and a 12 month high of $469.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.12. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 296.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $236.00 to $222.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

