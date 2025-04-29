Barclays PLC Trims Position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,451 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.20% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARQT shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In other news, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $26,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 927,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,248,293.28. The trade was a 0.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $127,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,108.24. This trade represents a 6.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,099 shares of company stock worth $631,256. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ARQT stock opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.46. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.67.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.19. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 119.11% and a negative net margin of 140.97%. The firm had revenue of $71.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.52 million. Analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

