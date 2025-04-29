Barclays PLC Trims Stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.07% of Asana worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter valued at $1,352,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Asana by 377.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 617,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,514,000 after buying an additional 488,048 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Asana by 948.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 375,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after buying an additional 339,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Asana by 1,259.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 44,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $792,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,398,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,151,226.24. This represents a 0.10 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 25,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total transaction of $322,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 922,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,888,563.01. This trade represents a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,074,507 shares of company stock valued at $30,025,743 and have sold 389,842 shares valued at $7,820,003. Corporate insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Asana Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of Asana stock opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.23. Asana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASAN shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Asana from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Asana from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Asana from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Asana from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Asana from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.53.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

Further Reading

