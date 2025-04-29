BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 67.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,658 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,611 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.05% of BOK Financial worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 538.9% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BOKF opened at $92.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.29. BOK Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $85.08 and a 1 year high of $121.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $500.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.86 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 9.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

BOKF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price target on BOK Financial from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on BOK Financial from $119.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James set a $105.00 price target on BOK Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BOK Financial from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BOKF

BOK Financial Profile

(Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.