Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Stake Lifted by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 11,057 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 277,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,807,000 after buying an additional 8,103 shares in the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BFAM opened at $121.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 1.31. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $100.59 and a one year high of $141.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.03). Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $127.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total value of $124,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,170,755.81. This represents a 2.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total value of $311,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,708.18. This trade represents a 9.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Stories

