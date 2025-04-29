Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,533 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 215.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 171.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CLDX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.30.

NASDAQ CLDX opened at $21.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.59. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.37.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.02. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 1,544.32%. The company had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

