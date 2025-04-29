Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Free Report) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,339 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Ceragon Networks were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,333,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,226,000 after buying an additional 426,760 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ceragon Networks during the fourth quarter worth $1,804,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ceragon Networks by 481.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,539 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 183,452 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Ceragon Networks during the fourth quarter worth $903,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in Ceragon Networks by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 178,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Ceragon Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CRNT opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.40. The stock has a market cap of $191.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.60.

Ceragon Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers in North America, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, and Latin America. The company's solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the service provider's network.

