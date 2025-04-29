Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 714,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clarus were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Clarus by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 566,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Clarus by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Clarus by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 100,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its position in Clarus by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 20,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Clarus by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Clarus from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Clarus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Clarus from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Clarus Price Performance

NASDAQ CLAR opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.83 million, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.85. Clarus Co. has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $7.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.34.

Clarus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.35%.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

