Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 66.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,087 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Crane NXT were worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Crane NXT alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 985.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CXT. Northland Securities cut Crane NXT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Northland Capmk cut Crane NXT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Crane NXT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CXT opened at $47.28 on Tuesday. Crane NXT, Co. has a 12 month low of $41.54 and a 12 month high of $67.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 12.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane NXT Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Crane NXT’s payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

About Crane NXT

(Free Report)

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane NXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane NXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.