Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 290,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,188 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.22% of Dynavax Technologies worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter worth about $127,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 82,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $14.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 12.34, a current ratio of 13.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.58.

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $72.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.70 million. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 9.85%. Equities analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DVAX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

