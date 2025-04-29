Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.92.

Several equities analysts have commented on EMN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $105.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 384.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $75.69 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $70.90 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.87 and its 200-day moving average is $94.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.65%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

