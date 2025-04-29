Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 11,646 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 231,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,646 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,009,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,737,196 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,087,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,160,000 after purchasing an additional 655,238 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $23,429,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,274,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,372,000 after purchasing an additional 333,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,176,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 67,464 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RXRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Leerink Partners reduced their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.20.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

RXRX stock opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.78. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $12.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.17). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 579.52% and a negative return on equity of 76.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.