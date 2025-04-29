Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xometry were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xometry in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Xometry in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XMTR. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Xometry from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Xometry from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Xometry from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Xometry from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xometry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.44.

Xometry stock opened at $26.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.76. Xometry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.08 and a 52 week high of $45.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 0.72.

In other news, COO Peter Goguen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $106,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,993 shares in the company, valued at $5,762,091.01. The trade was a 1.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 27,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $733,255.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,824,762. This represents a 9.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,889 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

